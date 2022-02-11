Divisar Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,362 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares during the quarter. Cooper-Standard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Cooper-Standard worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth about $251,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.07. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

