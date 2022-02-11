Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Down 9.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 22,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,540,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after buying an additional 3,045,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,162,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $19,278,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.