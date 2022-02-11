Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys 135,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises approximately 7.0% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $40.60. 11,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,352. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

