Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 835,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $219,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Stryker stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.38. 5,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.13. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

