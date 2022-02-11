Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,638,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,067 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.40% of Mondelez International worth $326,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,248. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

