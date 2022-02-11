Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,098 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock worth $8,031,322 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.