Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 237 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $277.33 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,874. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

