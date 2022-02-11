Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

