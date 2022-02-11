Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $267,843,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 129.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $272.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

