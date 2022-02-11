Shelton Capital Management Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,998,000 after purchasing an additional 217,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,969 shares of company stock worth $12,201,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.