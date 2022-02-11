Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $135.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.14.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.29. 35,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,643. Avalara has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,445 shares of company stock worth $6,540,959. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Avalara by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.