Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,953,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $187.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $180.37 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,652 shares of company stock worth $8,791,112 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

