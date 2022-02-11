Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.87.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. 409,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,000,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,910 shares of company stock worth $1,259,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after acquiring an additional 302,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

