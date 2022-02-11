renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $419,421.96 and $21,211.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00046635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.96 or 0.07065403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.65 or 1.00188612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006276 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RENDOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.