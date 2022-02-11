VINchain Market Capitalization Achieves $3.33 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $260,207.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00040327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00103256 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.