Analysts Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $87.00

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,784. Ingevity has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 90.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 119.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 76.0% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 137,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.