-$1.13 EPS Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 7,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,839. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.