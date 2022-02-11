Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529,925 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $451,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
