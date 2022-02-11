Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Relay Therapeutics worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 28,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,096,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,472. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

