Rock Springs Capital Management LP Invests $12.84 Million in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 455,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $450.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

