Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 2,700 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.61% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 43,429 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124 in the last three months.

DAWN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.