GEM Realty Capital Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

GEM Realty Capital lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 694,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,466 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT makes up about 4.1% of GEM Realty Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GEM Realty Capital’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,606. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.