Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37, Yahoo Finance reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.52. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,987. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

