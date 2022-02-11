Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37, Yahoo Finance reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.
NYSE:PAG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.52. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,987. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.
