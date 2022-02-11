Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 1,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $397.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caesarstone by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

