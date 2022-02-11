AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ALVR traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,378. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 34,080 shares of company stock valued at $363,807 in the last three months. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AlloVir by 95,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 143.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

