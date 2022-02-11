California State Teachers Retirement System Has $675.18 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of UnitedHealth Group worth $675,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,704,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,483,009,000 after purchasing an additional 410,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $483.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,376. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.17. The company has a market capitalization of $455.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

