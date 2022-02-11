490,000 Shares in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $68,103,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $17,610,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $13,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNT shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,583. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

