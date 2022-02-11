Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.14

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $5.59. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 15,770 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $164.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

In other news, SVP Adam Noyes purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $11,060,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $11,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

