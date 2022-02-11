Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.58

Versarien plc (LON:VRS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.58 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.35). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.37), with a volume of 372,543 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £51.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.54.
Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)
