Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.32

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $4.04. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 2,443 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $854.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

