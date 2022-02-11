Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 734,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,011,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,675,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,441,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Icosavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Icosavax stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52. Icosavax Inc has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

