Berkley W R Corp Makes New $7.14 Million Investment in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 728,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.10% of International Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000.

NASDAQ IMAQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.82. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

