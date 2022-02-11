Berkley W R Corp Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 933.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,600 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.57% of Bridgetown worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTWN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bridgetown by 1,426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,757,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,593 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Bridgetown by 8.0% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,133,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 84,295 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Bridgetown by 134.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,003,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 576,136 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgetown by 24.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 998,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTWN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

