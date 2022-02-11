Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,430,992 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,710,000. Nobilis Health accounts for 1.4% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth approximately $36,906,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Nobilis Health stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 457,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,979. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLTH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

