Berkley W R Corp Boosts Stock Position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,723 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $3,469,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 323,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 104,370 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

NASDAQ:LMAO remained flat at $$10.06 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.13.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO).

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.