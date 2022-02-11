Berkley W R Corp Takes $5.22 Million Position in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 521,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.88% of Agrico Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $303,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RICO remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

