Islet Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,913,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 314.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Confluent Profile
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
