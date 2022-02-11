Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases New Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,085,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,000. Denison Mines accounts for 1.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,572 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,156,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

