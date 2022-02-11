Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,319,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,284,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.70 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

