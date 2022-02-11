iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.75 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

