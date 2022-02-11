23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ME traded down 0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,459. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 3.96 and a 52-week high of 14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.09 and its 200 day moving average is 8.15.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $14,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 23andMe by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 23andMe by 4,070.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 23andMe during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in 23andMe by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.