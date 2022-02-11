Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 395,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,476,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

