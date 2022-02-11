Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $2.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00004590 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $29.45 million and approximately $15,827.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,535.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.00 or 0.00771779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00227546 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022732 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.