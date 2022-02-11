GNY Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market cap of $33.12 million and $27,966.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00040327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00103256 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars.

