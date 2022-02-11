One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.72. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.