McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

MCK stock opened at $273.53 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $282.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

