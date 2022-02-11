Caxton Associates LP Buys 7,980 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 328.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

