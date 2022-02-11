Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

TSE IFC opened at C$184.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$140.50 and a twelve month high of C$187.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$165.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$168.03.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 11.0568592 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.54.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.