XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.74. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $68.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

