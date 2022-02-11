Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

NYSE:BG traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,727. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

